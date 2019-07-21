LETTER: Langley City’s MP defends Liberal pipeline purchase

Dear Editor,

Canadians are feeling the effects of climate change, which is fast becoming arguably the greatest challenge facing us today. As a result, we have implemented a climate action plan that will mitigate the effects of climate change.

Our government has made historic investments in nature conservation, renewable energy and clean electricity, making zero-emission vehicles more affordable, phasing out coal, and working hard to see over 1000 public transit projects go ahead. We’ve also launched a $1.5 billion Oceans Protection to Plan – the largest investment the government has ever made to protect our coasts and waterways.

On June 17, 2019, our government declared a national climate emergency. Members of Parliament across party lines, with the exception of Conservative members, joined our government in voting in favour of the declaration to reaffirm our commitment to fighting climate change and meeting our Paris targets. On July 18, 2019, Cabinet voted to re-approve the Trans-Mountain Expansion (TMX) Pipeline. Given the timing of these two events some may have been wondering how committed our government is to environmental stewardship, or how TMX can support both the economy and climate action.

TMX will solve a core economic challenge facing our country. Currently, 99 per cent of our conventional energy resources are sold to one market – the United States – at a large discount. In addition, the prime minister announced that every dollar made by the federal government from TMX will be invested in clean energy projects. These investments will help fund things like electrification projects, investments in renewable resources, and efforts to transition Indigenous communities off diesel-power. In addition, this project has been examined to ensure it will move forward in a way that is best for the environment and all stakeholders.

I believe in a solution that is best for all and feel confident our government has found a way to strike a positive balance between the economy and the environment.

John Aldag, MP for Cloverdale-Langley City