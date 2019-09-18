LETTER: Langley City volunteers preserving Terry Fox legacy

The City's Terry Fox Run relies on volunteers, support from the City and business community

The 39th annual Terry Fox Run in Langley City on Sept. 15 raised nearly $12,000 for the Terry Fox Foundation. (Joti Grewal/Black Press Media)

Dear Editor,

The Langley City Terry Fox Run may not be the biggest in terms of participation, but we do excel with our amazing volunteers, many who come out year after year.

These volunteers help register and guide and cheer on the runners and walkers in this annual cancer research focused world-wide event. It’s always rewarding to see the local commitment to this run, and the money raised is only possible with the help of the volunteers who commit upward of three hours of their time.

It’s especially nice to see enthusiastic students from Langley Secondary School volunteer, knowing that it is the young volunteers that will be critical to the continued success of this important community event.

The event would also not be possible without the support of the City of Langley, the City Fire Department and a number of local businesses.

Terry’s dream for a cure is alive in Langley.

Tom Barichello, Langley