LETTER: Langley City resident on bandwagon over 208th Street traffic problems

Another resident is voicing an opinion about traffic in the area of 208th Street and 48th Avenue

Another local resident is expressing concern about traffic in the area of 208th Street and 48th Avenue, in response to a recent letter to the editor. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Dear Editor,

Re: [Local streets treated like race track, Langley Advance Times, Sept. 24]

I 100 per cent agree with Kelly Elrich’s letter to editor on Sept. 21.

I have lived on the corner of 47th Avenue and 208th Street for the last 15 years and have always enjoyed our backyard which backs onto 208th Street.

In the last few years it has been impossible to sit outside without the constant noise of cars and motorbikes that think they have to gun it to make it up the 208th hill.

Not to mention how dangerous the intersection is there, there’s usually a couple of accidents or near misses every month. There must be something that can be done for traffic calming. Would love to enjoy my backyard again.

Sherri Martin, Langley City

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times