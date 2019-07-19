LETTER: Langley City resident argues rainbow flag is about exclusion not inclusion

In 2018, Langley City councillors Rudy Storteboom and Van van den Broek, now the mayro, were among several members of council and the Langley School Board who attended the raising of a rainbow flag at City Hall. (Langley Advance Times files)

Dear Editor,

There has been much debate and discussion lately about the so-called “rainbow flag”. The RCMP detachment in Surrey even chose to raise it outside their building.

The rainbow flag, in my opinion, does not honour inclusion, but gives a certain group, mainly the homosexual community, for which the rainbow flag is their pride flag, special status. It doesn’t signify inclusion, but exclusion. Why their flag, and not flags of other special interest groups? In Langley (and the same goes for Surrey), we live under the flags of the City of Langley, the province of British Columbia and the country of Canada.

How much more inclusive and caring can you get? That covers everyone, singles out no one and leaves no one out. Rainbow flags – not necessary, no thank you! (And, by the way, the rainbow itself belongs to everyone!)

Ginny VanderHorst, Langley City