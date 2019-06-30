Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

LETTER: Langley City needs downtown dog park

Pretty city deterring crime but encouraging dog walkers to enjoy scenery

Dear Editor,

We would like to commend Langley City for their creaticve management of crime and homelessness her in our city.

We have seen a big improvement with a lot of the Crime Commission’s study recommendations being implemented.

One new develpment, though, has now begun to surface. A good percentage of the people who live in our many new apartments have one or two dogs.

Our city is beautifully lit, and the many flower plantings make it a lovely place to walk and enjoy.

Is there any place around St. Joseph’s Square in the downtown area that we could have designated as a much needed “dog park,” along with signage directing to same?

Marie Smith, Langley City

_________________________________

Would you like to share your opinion

on this or another subject?

Email: editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
OPINION: Conferences can be worthwhile, but remember who elected you
Next story
Being Young: Tapping into all that’s wrong with the world

Just Posted

Most Read