LETTER: Langley City needs downtown dog park

Dear Editor,

We would like to commend Langley City for their creaticve management of crime and homelessness her in our city.

We have seen a big improvement with a lot of the Crime Commission’s study recommendations being implemented.

One new develpment, though, has now begun to surface. A good percentage of the people who live in our many new apartments have one or two dogs.

Our city is beautifully lit, and the many flower plantings make it a lovely place to walk and enjoy.

Is there any place around St. Joseph’s Square in the downtown area that we could have designated as a much needed “dog park,” along with signage directing to same?

Marie Smith, Langley City

_________________________________

Would you like to share your opinion

on this or another subject?

Email: editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________