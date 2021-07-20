LETTER: Langley City man questions why fight against racism seems never ending

A local letter writer has spoken out against hate and racism for years

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

Dear Editor,

Re.: Story Security guard attacked by man in racist tirade outside Kelowna COVID vaccine clinic, langleyadvancetimes.com, July 15

Unfortunately, there are many stories like this we hear about then there are ones that never reach the media.

Really, I don’t know what to say because over the years you just run out of words that speak out against hate and racism but then again one is awaken over and over again with reality.

Hate is a tormented soul.

Cran Campbell, Langley City

.

• READ MORE: Security company stands behind guard attacked in racist tirade

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times