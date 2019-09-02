LETTER: Langley carbon tax letter short-sighted

A Mission man notes that climate change will affect us all, whether we oppose it or not.

Dear Editor,

In cruising around the letter sections on the various Black Press Media community papers, I haven’t much impressed with the amount of thinking that goes into the attacks on the carbon tax. But the mercifully short letter by Shelby Munro saying she can’t afford to go to fast food restaurants with her friends because of it has to be the silliest one yet.

If Ms. Munro is that impoverished that a few extra dollars a month that the carbon tax would cost, her then what is the problem as she would be refunded that amount.

But even if it were not, everyone would be better off financially and health wise if they stopped eating at fast food outlets as the rates of diabetes, morbid obesity, and cholesterol levels would plummet.

Two things about Ms. Munro’s letter. One, it is the typical right-wing argument against the common good by raising the boogie man of taxation. Taxation is the price we pay for being a society that is fairer and more equitable, especially when compared to that country to the south of us.

Second thing, it points out how some people can’t see anything beyond their own self-interests. The what-is-in-it-for-me is as short-sighted as it is delusional as the looming climate crises will affect us all.

If anything, I am someone who voted for Trudeau but feel he has not done enough on climate to warrant a second vote. He should have been more aggressive. Ponder that over your morning latte at Chez McDonalds, Ms. Munro.

Robert T. Rock, Mission City