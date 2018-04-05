Letter: Langley Advance columnist off target with gun criticism

Gun control advocates don't want to discuss some aspects of the gun rights argument, writer contends.

Dear Editor,

Once again I am writing in response to Matthew Clayton’s advocacy for American gun control. Only this time he is encouraging his readers to do the same.

With the Florida high school mass shooting, gun control advocates accuse gun rights advocates of not wanting to talk about changing laws to prevent these crimes.

Well, here is a list of items that gun control advocates do not want to talk about.

1. There already were laws in place to prevent the shooter from buying a gun. The local police chose not to press charges for the crimes he had committed.

2. Gun free zones. No one at the school challenged the shooter, not even the “only people who should be allowed to have guns” police.

3. Psychiatric medication. Almost every mass shooter is on these mind-altering drugs which the manufacturers admit induce acts of homicide.

4. Defensive gun use. Every year thousands of Americans use their guns to defend their lives and property.

5. Prohibition of guns does not work. It did not work with alcohol or drugs, and there is no evidence it will work with guns. Mexico has a ban on private ownership of guns and it is one of the most violent countries in the world.

The difference in gun crime between the USA and Canada has more to do with culture than our overly restrictive laws. Your recent poll on Canadian gun laws supports that.

Jason Bradner, Abbotsford