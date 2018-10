Port Alberni would need a huge extra tax base to even begin to consider the cost

To the Editor,

Re: Port Alberni industrial land can be reclaimed.

I agree, Port Albern’s industrial land can be reclaimed. For example, look at what Vancouver, B.C. has done with their industrial lands.

However, mayoral candidate Kevin Wright pointed out in his video, the cost will be in the millions, and may I add, the regulations baffling.

Port Alberni would need a huge extra tax base to even begin to consider the cost.

Something Port Alberni doesn’t have anymore.

Shary Stevens,

Port Alberni