LETTER: Lamp standards are NOT dangerous!

Letter writer says downtown lamp standards are still fit and beautiful.

In your recent article regarding the lack of Christmas lights, Mayor Deb Kozak contended that the antique lamp standards were rusting, making them unstable. Seems like a veiled attempt to make a case for replacing them. She followed this assertion with, “Thank God we discovered this before there was an accident.” How dramatic! Firstly, the lamp standards are not antique. I reckon they were installed about 30 years ago in pursuit of Bob Inwood”s plan for Nelson’s Heritage theme. Secondly, the lamp standards seem to be quite solid and not at all dangerous. Perhaps the brackets they are mounted on need replacement (though I see no evidence of it). But the standards themselves are still beautiful and fit in very well with Mr. Inwood’s heritage theme. Nelson is still the most beautiful of all small cities, in spite of the Nelson Commons eyesore. Let’s try to keep it that way and avoid further deterioration.

Rod Retzlaff

Glade, B.C.

