LETTER: Lack of timely health care in Parksville Qualicum Beach poses huge problem

'Unless this happens, the situation will become even worse'

Re: ‘Solution needed for health-care dilemma’ (Letters, PQB News, Sept. 29)

As a recently retired nurse, I would support all the sentiments that Dr. Biglow expressed in his letter lamenting the ability of residents to access timely health care.

Over the last few years there has been exponential increasing pressure on direct care, via fewer and fewer family practitioners, who are stretched to their limit and also on essential services such as laboratories, medical imaging, ambulance services and access to mental health care.

This has always been an elderly population but the continued rapid development of new housing developments with the concurrent influx of people, is making the situation impossible for primary care providers.

Existing residents and new arrivals have almost no hope of a securing a family practitioner. Wait times for surgery are generally long, and hospital beds even prior to COVID are taken up with people waiting to access long term care. I would urge anyone who supports Dr. Biglow’s letter to write to their elected leaders with their concerns. Unless this happens, the situation will become even worse and the lack of timely access to health care is the tip of the iceberg as infrastructure services such as hydro, water and sewage, etc., also need to be addressed.

Bronwyn Dimond

Qualicum Beach

READ MORE: Your letters here

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News