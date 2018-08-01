Letter: Lack of development cost charges inspire call for change

Approximately five years ago when the development fees for The Clive were being discussed at council I suggested that Oak Bay was the only municipality that did not charge development fees for variances. This, as is suggested by a recent letter in the Oak Bay News, is still the case.

Another letter questions the condition of the infrastructure and the failure of the current mayor and three councillors to address this urgent situation. At the same time I read that these same councillors approved to spend $60,000 for “consulting services” concerning secondary suites – $60,000 sounds like a lot of money for our municipality.

How many hours are required for this study and what is the hourly rate?

The municipality’s priorities are being jeopardized by these same individuals.

I urge all the taxpayers of Oak Bay to wake up and make sure that we have a change of leadership and these councillors in the upcoming fall election.

Pamela Gooch

Oak Bay