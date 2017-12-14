LETTER: lack of accessibility in Quesnel a problem

Handicap parking spaces are designated for people who are handicapped, points out Bellingham, Wash. resident Cynthia Taha

Editor,

It’s almost to the point of a lack of interest and concern of many individuals young and older in Quesnel and in the surrounding area, that there are no homes available for sale or rent that are accessible for someone who has to live the rest of his or her life in a wheelchair or is retired.

Just because some one is in a wheelchair doesn’t mean they have a disease that you can catch.

Many are working, or are retired but are financially capable of buying their own home or even renting.

Mayor Bob Simpson and the City councillors need to be commended for the facilities that they have embarked on in that they are accessible for wheelchair users and the elderly, but they can’t dictate to what the real estate market has to offer.

Just because you have a ramp outside your front door and a 36-inch front door does not mean your house is accessible.

How is the interior?

What about interior doors, or hallways, the kitchen, the bathroom, even the bedroom and door handles?

I’m so sorry to make this statement, but here goes, “Quesnel and B.C. are so far behind progressive cities and provinces when it comes to accessibility, they think they are first,” as far as accessible homes are concerned.

It costs a few dollars to renovate and make a home accessible.

There are individuals who are wheelchair bound for the rest of their lives who would like to buy their own home, as well as retired individuals who are working full-time who have the finances to buy or rent an accessible home but can’t.

Why?

Because Quesnel just doesn’t offer any.

I’ve talked to a few contractors concerning accessible homes and most, I would say, is just a waste of breath, as all they are concerned about building is the typical box-like homes that they can sell as fast as they can for exorbitant prices.

There are some very appealing homes for sale that could be made accessible with a little work and ingenuity without spending a lot of money but staying to the Building Code for Accessibility.

Residents of Quesnel and area should think about what has been said in this letter if they expect to see the area grow into a diverse community and keep up with other communities.

Let’s be number 1 with accessible homes in our area!

D. Storey

Dragon Lake