LETTER: Kudos to youth for climate march

Re: “Nelson climate strike packs downtown to demand action,” Sept. 26

I am so impressed with the hard work of the young organizers for climate action. Well done, and keep the momentum going. I know who many youths would vote for, if they were given a chance. I am also impressed by the millennials who have publicly stated that they resigned from the party on the right they used to belong to, after their leader decided not to participate in the youth for climate walk.

Let us, adults, make sure we keep the legacy we leave our young people in mind when we vote. The time has come for us older folks to ask some of the youngsters how they would vote and why. We have a huge responsibility this time around: our and especially their future depends on it.

Ann Alma

Beasley