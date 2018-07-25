LETTER: Kudos to West Coast General Hospital staff

To the Editor,

I attended Port Alberni’s West Coast General Hospital (WCGH), to undergo an umbilical hernia operation on June 19. It had been troubling and painful for a long while, but had to be ignored while taking care of my wife’s illness last year. When Susan eventually passed away earlier this year, it was time to see about my own health care.

I couldn’t have been put in more competent and caring hands, from the Admitting Nurse Laurel, who prepared me to visit the Operating Room (OR), where Doctor Wijay applied her renowned surgical skills. Assisted by Doctor Schmidt, the anesthesiologist, and OR Nurses Bill, Jasmine, Chris and Melissa, my long-standing problems were taken care of, then I spent a couple hours in the Recovery Room under the watchful eyes of Nurses Marla and Carmen.

Thanks to everybody at WCGH for such wonderful care and attention at such a marvellous facility; thanks also to my GP, Dr. Owen of Weld Street Clinic in Parksville, and to my ever-thoughtful chauffeur-for-the-day, Patrick. Heartfelt kudos to everyone concerned.

Bernie Smith,

Parksville