Editor: Kudos to Vanguard students and staff.

My husband and I attended the first car and craft show put on by the students and staff of Vanguard School.

It was so incredibly well organized and run that it was hard to believe that this was their first attempt at such a show.

Everyone we talked to was very polite and helpful and it made our time there most enjoyable.

We certainly hope that Vanguard will bless our community with another show next year. Well done!

Ellen Cornish,

Langley