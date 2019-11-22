LETTER: Kudos to the Chilliwack hospital ER staff

'Pleasantly surprised' by how she was treated

A minor issue took me to the Chilliwack General Hospital ER recently.

I haven’t needed its services for many years, and I was pleasantly surprised at the changes in procedure.

Kudos to the staff. Everyone from the clerk who took down my complaint to the nurse who determined the extent of my issue and made the decision to proceed and directed me to a separate waiting area and to the doctor I saw who wrote out a prescription.

Thank you, all of you, including the lovely volunteer lady, who led me in the right direction.

Marlene Johnsen