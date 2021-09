Thanks for standing up for freedom in our country

Editor:

I’d like to say ‘thank-you to the people in Williams Lake who recently participated in the ‘stop the mandate’ rally; standing up for freedom in our country.

Karen Piffko

Williams Lake

