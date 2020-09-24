LETTER: Kudos to Mungall

I was not surprised to hear that Michelle Mungall was stepping down. Michelle is a hard working MLA, who has accomplished a lot of good things during her tenure, and will be missed by most of her constituents. She turned the NDP around in regard to the Jumbo Pass development. Without her steadfast opposition to the project, the NDP might very well have reverted to their original position, supporting the development. For that, I thank her.

I suspect that she also fought hard to stop the Site C Dam, but in that fight she could not prevail. I believe the straw that broke the camel’s back was the Horgan government’s decision to push the Wet’suwet’en out of the way, forcing the construction of the natural gas pipeline through their traditional territory, which will facilitate the liquefaction and marketing of our dirty, fracked, natural gas. Michelle is a principled environmentalist. I wish her and her family nothing but the best of luck in the future, and I look forward to more regularly seeing her grace the streets of Nelson.

Rod Retzlaff

Glade

Nelson Star