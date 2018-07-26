LETTER: Kudos on the rail bike

Kudos to Russell Ramsden for finding a way to enjoy this wonderful Island corridor.

Kudos to Russell Ramsden for finding a way to enjoy this wonderful Island corridor.

I also had a rail bike in the past and travelled the tracks over the Cameron Lake trestles taking in the beautiful views of the lake along with enjoying the solitude of being away from the highway.

It is beyond my comprehension why we can’t see the future of the corridor is not trains but a multi-use trail which could be enjoyed by all of us (bikers, hikers, walkers, etc.) at a cost that would be affordable to all taxpayers.

I encourage your readers to visit www.fortvi.ca for more information on this idea.

Les Andersen

Parksville