LETTER: Kudos for Sidney, hosting world-class rowing event

Since spending more than 30 years living here in Sidney I am so proud of the event hosted in our town this past weekend. For the first time ever in North America there was a world class event showcased on our beautiful waterfront – the World Coastal Rowing Championships.

Over 20 countries participated in the event along with their coaches, family, friends as well as hundreds of local and foreign volunteers. The weather was picture perfect but most of all it was such a fantastic opportunity for Sidney to shine. I’m hopeful that after the success of this venue our town will continue to bring such colourful and action packed type festivals to our shores for all ages to enjoy.

Way to go Sidney and to all who worked so hard to put this world class event together in such a short time.

Christian Olson and Holly Witteveen

Sidney