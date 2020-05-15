LETTER: Kudos for new bike route

Re: Bike route proposal vote on May 4

The City of Nelson is on the cusp of a new era of active transportation, especially with the exponential rise in the use of electric bicycles. The proposal for a protected bike lane on High Street (subject to provincial grant funding) will provide a safe link from downtown to Fairview, enabling cyclists of all ages and abilities to traverse this vital corridor.

Council’s decision to move ahead with this plan (see story on page 3) will inform the future and leave a legacy that you believe in and support active transportation. And, as the COVID-19 restrictions lift, the High Street decision can be seen as the first opportunity to continue with a gentler, quieter and more active way about getting around. Thank you and we look forward to further collaboration.

The West Kootenay Cycling Coalition

