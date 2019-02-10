LETTER: KPU program vital for Langley woman

Dear Editor,

KPU has this unique program called continuous-intake, a self paced adult upgrading program. It helps students from all academic and social backgrounds to learn English. It is government-funded for those like myself who could never afford the tuition.

Our ministry of education felt it to be such an essential benefit that they arranged adult grants so nobody is excluded for getting an education.

So please help me understand why KPU has the right to close this unique program down without consulting the students or the minister of education. The grants that are offered goes to students regardless of your age, economic background or your race.

This class and the patience of the professors have given my confidence back and a voice as a Metis woman I never knew I had before. I want to use my knowledge of the program to try and save it for future students. I want to shed light on this program and all of its accomplishments, and send out a message that this program needs to stay open.

There is no other program like it anywhere. When I finally got the nerve to return to school, I didn’t know where to start. I tried doing a fixed intake class and did not succeed. The rules of grammar have changed so much in 30 years.

Without the help of this great government, I would not have been able to go back to school. The fact that I live on minimum wage and I am supporting a dependent, and I have a disability could I ever afford to take part in the incredible journey or ever be able to upgrade my studies so I can continue my goals. KPU is a school I take great pride in, but right now I am angry and confused that this university would be in favour of taking away this program from those of us that need it the most.

I fell between the cracks, I speak and write English well, but not enough to make a grade for a university level program. That is not until today. After the past three semesters I am finally ready to move ahead, so I am not just writing on my behalf but on the behalf of other like me.

To have the honour to attend a school like KPU is hard to explain. I am a proud student I boast of KPU whenever possible, but now I angry because the school president wants to cut the program all together without really understanding why. I am very aware that my MLAs and my education minister take this unique program very seriously or they would not have provided funds for student like me in the first place.

I did graduate Grade 12 with communication, English, math and science. My teachers at the time were not able to to teach me or lacked the knowledge to do so. I did fall between the cracks back then and said nothing.

This time I am standing up, I want to be counted as a person who matters. I am a proud Canadian and I know that education should be available for all those who choose to seek it, no matter what your circumstances might be. I believe in my current government supports me and this program. It is worthy of another look at and a reason not to close this wonderful program down but to promote it in the community, so other can benefit like I did.

Please let me express my humble appreciation to my current government and MLAs and to KPU to save our program and to continue to support this program in the community. This program should be set as a example and every university should offer a program like this one like KPU has done and put their students first.

Donna Patterson, Langley