LETTER: Kitty Islet cleanup appreciated

A somewhat belated thank you to the volunteers who did such a wonderful job last year of cleaning out the undergrowth near Kitty Islet. It looks terrific. I admire it every time I walk by, and wanted to let you know your efforts are appreciated.

Lesley Wood

Oak Bay

Goldstream News Gazette

