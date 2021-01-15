Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Kitty Islet cleanup appreciated
A somewhat belated thank you to the volunteers who did such a wonderful job last year of cleaning out the undergrowth near Kitty Islet. It looks terrific. I admire it every time I walk by, and wanted to let you know your efforts are appreciated.
Lesley Wood
Oak Bay
Goldstream News Gazette