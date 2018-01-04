LETTER: Kitchen serves community’s needs

Re: Community kitchen cooks up warm welcome (Saanich News, Dec. 1). The Mount Tolmie Community Association (MTCA) is proud to be one of the founding members of the Shelbourne Community Kitchen.

The kitchen is a unique non-profit organization in the Shelbourne Valley that provides access to nutritious food, develops gardens where people work together to grow food for themselves and others, offers other community, spiritual and social resources for individuals and families living on a low income and who have difficulty accessing sufficient nutritious food on a consistent basis. It is refreshing to observe the dedication of the many volunteers who work together and showcase the true meaning of community.

I personally wish to thank the board members of the MTCA, other community associations and the Shelbourne Community Kitchen for all their volunteer time and dedication. I would also wish to extend the best of success for the kitchen’s first fundraising campaign (goal of $80,000) and for another rewarding year of giving back to the community through its programs.

A gentle reminder to all, no matter how busy we all are, being active in your local community makes a significant difference.

Marlene Davie, president

Mount Tolmie Community Association