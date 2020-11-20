LETTER: Kindness meaningful to stranded Langley driver

Thank you extended to those who came to motorists aid in Murrayville

Dear Editor,

A huge thank you to all the lovely people who helped me when my truck stopped at Fraser Highway and 216th Street on Monday, Nov. 16.

From the couple from Surrey who waited with me, the fellows who tried to push the vehicle, BCAA, Clover Towing, the Shell employee, and all the people who asked if they could help.

I am overwhelmed by your kindness.

June Goin, Langley

