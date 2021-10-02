Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

LETTER: Kindness made Aldergrove woman’s day

Grateful to anonymous man who bought her lunch at Langley restaurant

Dear Editor,

I would like to thank the gentleman who paid for my breakfast at Road Runner Restaurant on Oct. 1.

It was a lovely surprise, and very much appreciated.

Thank you.

You made my day!

Johanna Rink, Aldergrove

Langley Advance Times

