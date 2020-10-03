LETTER: Kindness alive and well in Sidney

I am glad to report that kindness is alive and thriving in Sidney. Today, after purchasing a flat of winter petunias, I spilled them from my walker in the middle of the busy intersection of Resthaven and James White Boulevard.

I am glad to report that kindness is alive and thriving in Sidney. Today, after purchasing a flat of winter petunias, I spilled them from my walker in the middle of the busy intersection of Resthaven and James White Boulevard.

Instantly, a young man leapt out of his car and helped me retrieve the plants and carry them to the roadside. A lady in a car also offered me her assistance. It goes to show that Sidney still has plenty of community-minded and kind-hearted people. Thanks so much to you both!

Jon Blair

Sidney

Goldstream News Gazette