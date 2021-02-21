Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Kindness aids duck in distress

On the early morning of Feb. 14, I was driving up Newport Avenue approaching St. David Street when I saw a duck in distress. The duck was in the middle of the road and was injured. I stopped but the car in front of me had already stopped. He left his warning lights on and went back to assist the duck. This was a wonderful act of kindess.