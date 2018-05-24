LETTER: Kinder Morgan project ‘too risky’

I live on the shores of the Salish Sea. On my grandchildren's visits they are exposed to life in the ocean and in our forests.

It is a beautiful place here on the coast, so why is it that our short view of the economy and labour market always seems to trump the real value of harmonic relationships with First Nations and the natural world? Are there not better ways for us to manage our relationships?

I believe we can adapt but we do need leadership that will speak for these enduring legacies. The provincial government actions on the Kinder Morgan pipeline are a start.

I have no wish to punish or hinder Albertans but here we are all for the sake of the clauses in our international agreements that allow private interests to legally challenge the will of the electorate. It will take a tough kind of leadership to get a mutually respectful resolution. Do the federal Liberals have it in them to pull this off? I am waiting anxiously.

The Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion project is too risky for the economy, climate, coast and progress on Indigenous reconciliation.

Bernard Brochu

Qualicum Beach