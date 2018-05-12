Letter: Kinder Morgan pipeline too risky

Editor,

I’m a senior woman, a former teacher and history buff who wants to see clean renewable energy as fossil fuels run out. We need to honestly deal with the climate crisis, listen to the experience of First Nations who have lived sustainably for millennia. They set the example in truth and reconcilation and we can show them respect by supporting them in opposing more pipelines, especially those which threaten our watersheds.

The Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion project is too risky for the economy, climate, coast and progress on Indigenous reconciliation.

Lynda Strutt

Quesnel, B.C.