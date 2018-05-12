Letter: Kinder Morgan pipeline too risky

Local letter writer concerned for First Nations groups

Editor,

I’m a senior woman, a former teacher and history buff who wants to see clean renewable energy as fossil fuels run out. We need to honestly deal with the climate crisis, listen to the experience of First Nations who have lived sustainably for millennia. They set the example in truth and reconcilation and we can show them respect by supporting them in opposing more pipelines, especially those which threaten our watersheds.

The Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion project is too risky for the economy, climate, coast and progress on Indigenous reconciliation.

Lynda Strutt

Quesnel, B.C.

Previous story
Bulkley Valley Farmers’ Market looks forward to upcoming 27th season
Next story
What happened to community’s compassion?

Just Posted

Letter: Kinder Morgan pipeline too risky

  • 11 hours ago

 

Police issue warning after suspicious man approaches 11-year-old girl

  • 11 hours ago

 

Hard work went into reopening Highway 3 near Keremeos

 

Third straight shutout for JB ‘Dogs

 

Most Read

  • LETTER: Need for electoral reform is no secret

    With respect to Tom Fletcher's column, Waiting for a secret referendum, in the May 9 Saanich News. Well, it's no secret - both Greens and NDP openly campaigned for a referendum on proportional representation (PR - i.e. 38 per cent of the vote = 38 per cent of the seats). There were no 'fringe' parties involved (Greens got one in six votes) and collectively they have strong majority support, something almost always absent in so-called 'majority' governments.

  • What happened to community’s compassion?

    I am utterly disgusted by the letters regarding the supportive housing project. They very clearly portray the ignorance that appears to be rife in this "town." Parksville Qualicum Beach can no longer be looked at through idyllic, rose-coloured glasses.

  • Help a trail – report illegal dumpers

    The morning of May 7 I drove to the trailhead at Pheasant Glen Golf course at the end of Qualicum Road. I was dismayed that someone had dumped a microwave oven in the parking area. Quite often people dump their garbage and unwanted items there and at several other locations.

  • Barriere residents say thank for the coverage

    We wish you good health and the time to enjoy different activities in your retirement years

  • Hey Grams, can I borrow your castle?

    So I understand there's a big wedding coming up.

  • Letter: Good things to ponder thanks to Bill

    After seeing the news and in the paper the beaver with arrows, I have an opposite story to tell.

  • Freedom

    A weekly family column for the 100 Mile Free Press