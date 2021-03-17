LETTER: Kind shopper offers to buy groceries

On March 14, I was in Western Foods picking up dinner when my credit card and debit card were declined for no reason.

On March 14, I was in Western Foods picking up dinner when my credit card and debit card were declined for no reason.

I told the cashier I would run home and get another card when a very nice woman said to the cashier to add my $21 purchase to her bill.

I offered to e-transfer her the money, but she said, “No, it’s okay, my treat.”

I never got the woman’s name, but once again, a very big thank you. I would love to have her over for dinner once COVID-19 is over.

Sandra McFadden

Sooke

editor@sookenewsmirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sooke News Mirror