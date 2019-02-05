LETTER: Kind gesture was appreciated

Editor:

On Thursday, Jan. 28, I was at Peace Arch Hospital for a blood test. Because of the long line of other patients, it was a lengthy wait.

I began to chat with a very friendly lady and expressed to her my stress over my parking expiry.

Being of the older generation, I do not have a smart phone with the special parking app.

After speaking to her friend, she offered to go to the parking lot and extend my parking. She did this with her credit card as I was unsure if the machine also took cash. I did reimburse her.

Such a kind gesture – I was a complete stranger and she had the time and compassion to come to my rescue. Red roses and a thank you to a wonderful lady.

Shirley Conlon, South Surrey