LETTER: Killing bear in Surrey unacceptable

'Where is the respect for our animal kingdom?'

The Editor,

Re: “Bear shot in Surrey,” the Now-Leader online.

I guess it’s quite acceptable to go around killing animals?

Killing a harmless bear in Surrey was the choice of the conservation officers.

The outrageous ridiculous news reporting that blows things out of proportion is ridiculous and the only goal is to get people upset. A writer posted online, “there’s a freakin black bear wandering around Guildford in Surrey.”

And he writes: “If you see the beast, call the RAPP line.”

Seriously? The beast?

Come on now.

Maybe our conservation officers could have taken the time to put the bear to sleep and move it to a location so it wouldn’t “terrorize” anyone.

Instead, we are to understand that it’s OK to kill an animal that is basically just looking for food.

See also: Black bear spotted in Surrey neighbourhood, (June 23, 2018)

Good thing “this is the first bear that has been spotted in Surrey since 2013.” We wouldn’t want another uproar.

Where is the respect for our animal kingdom?

I’m First Nations and the belief of most of our people, and people who care about the animal kingdom, is not to blatantly kill an animal for no reason. By the way, the bear was right behind my house and it didn’t harm my family.

Spend time on things that require getting upset about – pedophiles, rapists, and people shooting up on drugs.

Choose your reasons for getting so upset. Life if short, ask the bear.

Holly Dampier, Surrey