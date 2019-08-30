LETTER: Key to tree rentention might be tax incentives

Editor:

Re: Much value in mature trees, Aug. 16 letters

Unfortunately, in Surrey we have seen reports of widespread mature tree removal approved by the City of Surrey.

Also, recent research has shown that mature trees are highly efficient in binding and storing CO2. We have also learned that mature trees mutate and adapt as they grow to increase CO2 sequestration depending on current environmental conditions.

A report in the July 5 issue of Science says that increasing tree canopy world-wide is our best tool to combat climate change.

The world-wide loss of trees across the globe including in the Arctic and the Amazon regions is exacerbated by global warming and represents insult to injury.

The City of Surrey is blessed with many mature trees, but they are currently undergoing relentless destruction, particularly on private lands.

There are many tools to mitigate this canopy destruction including increased penalties for tree removal but one tool which has been used by the province of Ontario is giving tax incentives to owners of mature trees for their care and preservation.

If applied in Surrey, this would give developers a way to increase the value of their properties as well as encourage owners to protect their trees.

New ideas and approaches are needed now.

Robert Winston, Surrey