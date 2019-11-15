Letter: Kettle campaign needs helping hands

With six weeks until Christmas, I have again started my position at the Penticton Salvation Army as the kettle co-ordinator. With Kettles at eight locations in Penticton, and Summerland, Keremeos, Oliver and Osoyoos, I have 844 two hour shifts to fill! I am very grateful to the service groups, churches and hockey teams that are helping this year, and the many returning volunteers. But I still need more volunteers.

With six weeks until Christmas, I have again started my position at the Penticton Salvation Army as the kettle co-ordinator. With Kettles at eight locations in Penticton, and Summerland, Keremeos, Oliver and Osoyoos, I have 844 two hour shifts to fill! I am very grateful to the service groups, churches and hockey teams that are helping this year, and the many returning volunteers. But I still need more volunteers.

Did you know that this campaign is a major fundraiser for the Penticton Salvation Army, including the Christmas hampers (820 given out last year) and the food bank (currently 2000 visits a month) and other programs and services in Penticton and Cawston? Last year was very successful when the kettle campaign raised $119,500 for programs and services. This year our goal is $140,000.

For almost 100 years now, the Penticton Salvation Army has existed to serve any member of our community, particularly focused on the working poor, single parents, caregivers, the elderly, and those with no fixed address. Everyone needs an army – that’s why the Salvation Army exists. Giving hope today, it always has boots on the ground, working with its employees, donors and volunteers to make a real and lasting impact in 400 communities across the country.

Can you help me and the Salvation Army by volunteering at a kettle a few times this Christmas? The kettles are in place from Nov. 22 to Dec. 24, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. except Sundays. The shifts are two hours. There is an easy online system to choose shifts, or we can schedule you. Training is provided. You can choose your own hours and locations. Volunteer with a friend, family member or co-worker. It is easy, fun and rewarding.

New this year are point-of-sale terminals in Cherry Lane Mall and Walmart to accept your debit, Visa or Mastercard donations.

The public is welcome to join us at our Kettle kick-off at the Salvation Army Church at 2469 South Main St. on Nov. 21 at 2 p.m.

Email pentictonkettlecoordinator@shaw.ca for more information or phone/text me at 250-488-0726.

Val Fenn

Penticton