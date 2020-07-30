LETTER: Kenyan fundraiser raised over $16,000

'Thank you again to our awesome community of Chilliwack'

In the middle of a year of extreme crisis with the pandemic and riots, a bright light of hope and help shone out in our community.

The Voice of Hope team, which supports widows and orphans in Kenya, held two garage sales this summer to raise funds for our ongoing projects in the Kakamega, Kenya district. You, our awesome community, supported us with donations and help.

We raised over $16,000 with these two sales, which will be used fully to support our monthly feeding program to 65 widows and orphans and other ongoing projects. Due to COVID-19, we have had to postpone our 2020 fall trip to Kenya. We are thankful that we have, since 2014, been able to build relationships with our dear widows and orphans as we have travelled there each year.

Thank you again to our awesome community of Chilliwack for assisting us in bringing hope to an impoverished people.

Sue Koopman

(Hungry For Life Team Leader)

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

Chilliwack Progress