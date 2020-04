Re: “Reopen Kokanee Creek Park,” Letters, April 16

Indeed, yes, keep the common areas open! There are open sandy spaces that continue endlessly with no danger of violating social distances guidelines. As we struggle to stay healthy on all levels, it is crucial to have such places available to restore and renew.

Don’t let multitudes in the Lower Mainland parks ruin things for the socially distancing folks of the Kootenays. Smarten up, Parks Branch!

Jim and Margo Annunziello

Six Mile

Nelson Star