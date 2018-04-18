Letter: Keep your hands off our hospice

Editor: I recently attended a Fraser Health Board meeting in Chilliwack, held in a crowded standing-room-only hotel meeting room.

With well over 100 concerned citizens in attendance, the NDP-appointed president Jim Sinclair purposely snubbed our local MP Mark Warawa, who was sitting in the front row, by refusing him a chance to speak on palliative care and the new mandate imposing euthanasia in our local hospice.

Following an impassioned speech from a young wife and mother diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, who pleaded with Fraser Health to keep MAiD services out of hospice, the entire room leaped to its feet in a spontaneous standing ovation.

Everyone, that is, except the board.

Mr. Sinclair, still seated, assured the audience that the issue is controversial, but the federal government’s new legislation will be implemented in hospice.

He then went on to claim that Fraser Health is building the local Langley Hospice facility.

No mention of the millions of dollars donated by generous Langley citizens.

No mention of the thousands of volunteer hours given by caring Langley residents.

Without so much as a second thought, he stole our hospice.

Well, Langley has a message for you, Mr. Sinclair: This is not a totalitarian society, and you don’t get to confiscate our property for your dirty deeds. Keep your hands off our hospice.

Tamara Jansen,

Langley