LETTER: ‘Keep your hands off our hospice’ – Attendee

Langley-Aldergrove MP Mark Warawa was not permitted to speak about assisted dying in local hospices during a recent Fraser Health board meeting in Chilliwack. (Special to Black Press)

Dear Editor,

I recently attended a Fraser Health board meeting in Chilliwack held in a crowded, standing-room-only hotel meeting room.

With well over 100 concerned citizens in attendance, the NDP appointed president Jim Sinclair purposely snubbed our local MP Mark Warawa [Conservative Langley-Aldergrove Member of Parliament] sitting in the front row by refusing him a chance to speak on palliative care and their new mandate imposing euthanasia in our local hospice.

Following an impassioned speech from a young wife and mother diagnosed with terminal brain cancer pleading with Fraser Health to keep MAiD services out of hospice, the entire room leaped to their feet in a spontaneous standing ovation.

Everyone, that is, except the board.

Mr. Sinclair, still seated, condescendingly assured the audience that the issue is controversial but the federal government’s new legislation will be implemented in hospice.

He then went on to claim that Fraser Health is building the local Langley hospice facility.

No mention of the millions of dollars donated by generous Langley citizens.

No mention of the thousands of volunteer hours given by caring Langley residents.

Without so much as a second thought, he stole our hospice.

Well, Langley has a message for you Mr. Sinclair: This is not a totalitarian society and you don’t get to confiscate our property for your dirty deeds.

Keep your hands off our hospice!

Tamara Jansen, Langley – retired