Letter: Keep the Civic Centre ice alive

Visiting the old rink in Nelson, wow, it was a time warp, going back to my youth, so unique is this ice surface. The stands are definitely from era long past, no comfy chairs here, so much character in this building. I was humbled as soon I entered, feeling many emotions as my years passed before me, looking upon the surface of the ice, hearing the voices giving advice – “Off the boards. Head up. One in front. Cover the point!” – so many terms that have rung out, passing from generation to generation.

I plead with the City of Nelson to keep this rink alive as it is one of the last in this country we call Canada, the greatest hockey country in the world.

I had the privilege of hitting the ice as a player. I am a little long in the tooth and my best playing days are long past. However, when given the opportunity to revisit my youth I took full advantage.

The dressing rooms under the rink and walking up the stairs to ice level is a experience that I will not soon forget. The game was secondary, even though at the time that was all I could think of. My life has taken me to many rinks in many towns. Your Civic Centre is one of the most enjoyable. I will remember that night for a long time. Thank you, Nelson. Keep your stick on the ice.

Glenn Macleod

Shoreacres

Nelson Star