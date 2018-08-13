Letter: Kawkawa Lake a hazard on long weekends

Editor,

My wife and I have been swimming at Kawkawa Lake all this summer and find it thrilling. It was a wonderful warm lake, clean with few interruptions.

However this BC Day weekend, the experience was completely ruined by the (I assume) uncontrolled tourists in their overpowered boats creating wakes that made my wife lose her balance and fall and slammed me against a log. We are adults and there were dozens of children that could have been seriously hurt!

We left after jetskiers were buzzing the swimming area for what appeared to be the sole purpose of disrupting everyone’s swimming experience.

Not to mention that after I was already in the water, I was surrounded by a stinky oil slick and my eyes are still burning hours later.

Where is the enforcement on that lake?

I would highly recommend to all locals to avoid that lake on holidays if they value their safety.

Gregg van der Sluys