Letter: Justin Trudeau has the majority with the Bloc Party on his side

Re: Column — Priorities in a divided province following 2019 election

I find it very annoying and frustrating when I have to read more propaganda which seems to be the norm these days. Why?

In Frank Bucholtz’s column, he mentions, that theoretically the NDP holds the balance of power. Hogwash! Why!

The federal Bloc Party won 32 seats in the Parliament, winning third place, in comparison to the federal NDP winning 24 seats, winning fourth place.

Justin Trudeau lives in Quebec, and all he has to do is to keep the Bloc Party on his side and then he has his majority of 189 seats.

Also in his minority government, what the Bloc Party wants from their election platform for Quebec is far less expensive than what the NDP want from their election platform.

The federal NDP once held official federal opposition status with 103 seats, going down to 44 in the 2015 federal election, going down once again to 24 seats in the 2019 federal election.

The number one agenda for the federal NDP is to have an immediate leadership review.

The federal NDP is history, and the pipeline will proceed in Alberta as the federal opposition party, the Conservatives also want the pipeline to proceed.

In summary, facts and reality in commentaries, and an immediate stoppage to propaganda.

Unbelievable.

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan