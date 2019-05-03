LETTER: ‘Judged for not looking sick enough’

Editor:

I had to respond to the article about Alma Pauw and her experience with Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (also known as chronic fatigue and, more recently, Systemic Exertion Intolerance Disease).

I also have this disease and have had much the same experience and symptoms as Alma.

My story includes being harshly judged for not appearing “sick enough.”

Insurance has aggressively pursued me for the last five years with an intensive, personally and publicly violating investigation.

I don’t “look sick” and make every effort not to – it is too hard to explain to people who can’t begin to fathom what I try to describe.

I wish these people could “feel what I feel.” Alma would understand this.

D. Anderson, Surrey