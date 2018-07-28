Letter: It’s time to choose sides in Township mayoral race

Editor: Why can't wanna-be politicians just tell us the truth, and answer a simple question?

Editor: Why can’t wanna-be politicians just tell us the truth, and answer a simple question?

I have been seeing some new faces saying they will be running for council on Oct. 20 in the Township of Langley.

The one thing I have not seen or heard from any of the councillors we have now, or the new candidates seeking seats is an answer to one simple question — Jack or Kim?

Who do you think you could work with best, or who do you want to see win?

If these people cannot answer that simple question, then we know they are only out to gain a seat for their ego, and $40,000 a year, plain and simple. We all know Kim (Richter) and Jack (Froese), and we basically can narrow down who we want to see help the mayor run this Township with who they themselves would like to see win.

Let’s face it, no matter who else runs for mayor, Kim or Jack will come out victorious — no one else stands a chance.

Pick the one you think is good, and line up people that you know stand with you in your selection.

I dare all candidates to publicly tell all of us on record, who they want to work with, if they don’t openly tell us, then we know they are only in it for themselves and don’t want to ruin their perceived chances by siding with one or the other.

The candidates that can’t stand firm and speak the truth, are the ones we don’t need being elected.

If the candidate can’t go on to the record and tell us who’s side they are on, then we know they are in it for the money/ego, and just want to be a career politician.

So ask them who they would like to see win, and watch the weak ones babble and mumble.

Scott Thompson,

Brookswood