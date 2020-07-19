LETTER – It’s appalling that the aquaculture industry is getting free money to clean up its own mess

Dear editor,
RE: Shellfish industry gets funds to clean up ghost gear
Where exactly do I queue-up to get taxpayer money to clean up my garbage?
If the local shellfish industry can win a grant of $350,000 from Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) in order to clean up “old baskets, ropes and other material left over from [shell]fish farming operations,” why not me… or you?
This stuff is the industry detritus and we, the Canadian taxpayers, are paying them to clean up their mess. What a deal!
Let’s see. Over the past week, I collected six containers of yard waste, two boxes of recycling, and one garbage can and put them out on the curb.
I think I’m due a grant of about $10 every Thursday because I’m cleaning up my mess. And, let’s not forget my neighbours. They do a darn good job cleaning up their detritus too.
Much better than the shellfish industry, it seems, which needs a $350,000 incentive to do what they should be doing as part of their industry operations. Like their mothers taught them – clean your room, pick up your dirty socks, and, oh, take the garbage out. Then we can talk allowance.
Clean-up should be part of operations, without getting an allowance (or a grant).
Pat Carl,
Comox