LETTER: It’s an accident waiting to happen
I am very happy Tim Hortons restaurant is now in Sooke, but annoyed at the numerous drivers who make an illegal turn off Sooke Road to get there. It is posted as a no left turn, yet I counted five vehicles who turned left in a matter of five minutes. It looks like an accident waiting to happen.
Tracy Johnston
Sooke