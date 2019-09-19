LETTER: It’s an accident waiting to happen

I am very happy Tim Hortons restaurant is now in Sooke, but annoyed at the numerous drivers who make an illegal turn off Sooke Road to get there. It is posted as a no left turn, yet I counted five vehicles who turned left in a matter of five minutes. It looks like an accident waiting to happen.

Tracy Johnston

Sooke

