LETTER: It takes a village to raise a child

Regarding kids and noise. My wife and I live on a quiet street in Qualicum Beach that is mostly older and retired. Last year a family with five kids moved into the house next door. They play, they make noise, they visit us and play with our dog. Our other neighbours have embraced them as well.

Regarding kids and noise. My wife and I live on a quiet street in Qualicum Beach that is mostly older and retired. Last year a family with five kids moved into the house next door. They play, they make noise, they visit us and play with our dog. Our other neighbours have embraced them as well.

While we were all still banging pots and pans many made sure to come down the street, sometimes wearing funny hats, to encourage and have some fun with the kids.

Not long ago their car was broken into and a number of the neighbours stepped up and contributed a couple of bucks to an envelope in an effort to maybe help out just a little. On our block we all see how hard the parents work and these are not screen kids.

Mom and dad are always taking them to the park or the lake or wherever adventure lies. Because they are not screen kids, they mostly play outside and I think it is wonderful. Noise from the kids and some toys in the yard is how a neighbourhood should be.

READ MORE: Your letters here

If the sounds of children playing puts you in bad mood or you feel that your space is too important and valuable to share, I find that sad. If a toy left in your yard makes you angry then I pity you. I expect that overall you are a miserable person with not much good to say about anything.

I believe in the adage, “It takes a village to raise a child.” When we older folks make our neighbourhood kids and their hard working parents feel welcome and safe we create a better place for us all.

Hopefully on our block, these kids will grow up with fond memories of their early days on the old people’s street. Anything less and we will have failed in our responsibility to both them, and to our community as whole.

Brad Burton

Qualicum Beach

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News