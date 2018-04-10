LETTER: Is the next generation coming or going?

The "Snivel Sheet," my term for Letters in the PQB News, brought an "amen" from my lips in support of Stephanie Lytle's letter in the Tuesday, March 27 issue (Qualicum Beach alienates labour pool).

My wife and I like to think we’re on the younger-thinking, though more elderly end of the scale; 70ish and having moved here a little more than a year ago from North Vancouver. We see and understand exactly the point Stephanie makes in her letter. You’re ‘right on, girl.’ Mayors and council members, listen up; the next generation’s on its way. Let’s just hope it’s not away from this community.

David Webb

Qualicum Beach