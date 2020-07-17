LETTER: Is Oak Bay to good to house the homeless?

Re: CRD explores option to use Oak Bay Lodge for people who are homeless. After reading the article about the possible use of Oak Bay Lodge for low-barrier housing, I'm not sure why Burnside Gorge is accepting more than its share of this vulnerable population but why should Oak Bay be entitled to not take any?

How is that fair? Does Oak Bay consider itself in a different class than other communities?

I’m sure that there are many factors which have to be considered when determining what to do with the Oak Bay Lodge site but quite frankly, reading this article, I get the impression that Oak Bay is too good to consider housing those eligible for low barrier housing.

How elitist.

Maybe other communities should start taking on some responsibility. This is a CRD issue and yet just one community has been carrying the bulk of the weight.

I’m not usually one to write complaints but I’m frustrated by the fact that my community has so many hotels that have been “temporarily” converted yet we see very little being done in certain other neighbourhoods. We have schools, daycares, families and seniors in our area as well.

Kathryn Blazecka

Victoria

